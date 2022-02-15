Body of missing Pflugerville woman found, search for boyfriend continues

The body of a woman from Pflugerville who was reported missing in January 2022 has been found. Authorities are still searching for her boyfriend, who is accused of killing her.

Luis Angel Montes, 35, is accused of killing 38-year-old Camerina Trujillo Perez. A murder warrant was issued for Luis in the beginning of February. He is still at large, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case or the location of Luis Montes is asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, both Perez and Montes were reported missing by family on Jan. 25. Statements provided to investigators indicated there was a possibility Perez could be in danger as Montes had reportedly made threatening statements about her in the past.

A CLEAR Alert was issued and then later discontinued.

Perez and Montes had been last seen together in Pflugerville and, according to TCSO. Perez's vehicle was reportedly seen Jan. 27, traveling north through Temple.

TCSO says that detectives didn't rule out any possibility while investigating the couple’s disappearance. As detectives pursued leads and gathered evidence, a disturbing chain of events began to emerge, according to the sheriff's office.

On February 13, TCSO deputies responded to assist the Pflugerville Police Department at a commercial parking lot in the 12300 block of the borthbound service road for SH 130, where the vehicle of Camerina Trujillo Perez was reportedly located.

The vehicle was the 2014 Blue Chevrolet Sonic authorities have been searching for since January 25, according to TCSO. Camerina's body was reportedly found inside the vehicle.

The condition of her body indicated she had been deceased for a few weeks. Evidence indicates that in the early morning hours of January 25, Camerina was killed by Luis, according to TCSO.

An autopsy was conducted by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office today, and the deceased was positively identified as Carmerina Trujillo Perez. The cause and manner of death are pending the final report.

Detectives are actively investigating how long Camerina’s vehicle was in that parking lot and how it came to be there. Anyone with information about the case or the location of Luis Montes is asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).

