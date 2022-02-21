Search continues for stolen trailer full of bikes belonging to Special Olympics of Texas

A trailer full of bikes belonging to Special Olympics of Texas was stolen this past weekend.

Security camera video shows a truck backing up to a trailer late Friday night at Lake Travis Elementary. It took less than three minutes for a security lock and chain to be cut.

Inside the trailer, there were six bicycles that were to be used Saturday during the Special Olympics Texas - Winter Games. Monday, delegation leader Marissa Sodders was still hoping the thieves would return what they took.

(City of Lakeway)

"Because it might help with some of the sting of that violation, of something being taken," said Sodders.

One of the bikes in the trailer once belonged to an athlete who passed away last year and was donated by his parents. They came Saturday to watch it being used. The trailer belongs to Mike Hodde who spoke to FOX 7 Sunday about the theft

"So if someone was watching this trailer, they saw these kids riding these bikes. You know. And they kind of kept an eye on it. So it just makes it even worse as to the type of individual that would do it. If they thought it was a construction trailer, well it doesn’t get them off the hook anyway, because they are still stealing," said Hodde.

However, the kids didn’t lose the opportunity to compete. Loaner bikes were provided by the Hays County Special Olympics team as well as by local bike mechanic Josh Keena. He and Mike Hensley were there to provide race support for the team.

"We started making calls and Josh he made a quick call to a buddy to bring his two bikes that he just got. They were not even serviced, so we jumped in together, adjusted these bikes into working condition in a short amount of time," said Hensley.

Keena praised everyone who stepped up to help.

"It says the community comes together especially in a time of need. There were a few moments where people were upset but after that we just got together and got the job done," said Keena.

A new effort to help is also underway by the state Special Olympics organization.

"There is fundraiser online and they are raising money not only for the recovery, to replace, but anything above replacement or should the bikes and trailer be recovered. All the additional funds would go to Special Olympics Texas for their Winter games next year," said Sodders.

The campaign has set a goal of $15,000.

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser, click here.

