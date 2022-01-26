Search for 31-year-old in Austin who may be in danger

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's assistance in finding a 31-year-old who may currently be in danger. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

According to police, Rico Michael Joseph Manalang was last seen with his father in the 9000 block of I-35 around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, January 23.

Manalang's father was pronounced deceased about 3 hours later, and his death is being investigated as suspicious. It is believed Manalang could also be a victim and/or is currently in danger, according to police.

Anyone who has seen Manalang is asked to call 9-1-1.

According to police, Manalang may be in possession of a 2002 Red Dodge Dakota with the Texas License Plate MYS-4471.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

