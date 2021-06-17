Search for armed and dangerous man last seen in Caldwell County

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man last seen in the area of Martindale.

CCSO says on June 16 at 11:53 a.m. a deputy constable stopped a vehicle on Farm to Market 110 in Hays County that ran a red light on Highway 80 north of Martindale, Texas.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Oklahoma.

The driver was identified as 51-year-old Edward James Guidry who fled on foot from the vehicle during the traffic stop and travelled south through a wooded area back toward the Martindale area.

Caldwell County Sheriff's Office received information that Edward James Guidry is wanted out of Oklahoma and is considered armed and dangerous.

CCSO says Guidry is known to have mental issues and has pointed a firearm at law enforcement in the past. Guidry has former family connections in Martindale and has a lifetime protective order issued for that family. It is believed that he is trying to make it to that area for an unknown reason.

On June 16 at approximately 9:00 p.m. it was confirmed that Guidry was still in the Martindale area.

Guidry is approximately 5'8" and bald. Guidry was last seen wearing dark-colored sweat pants a white t-shirt carrying a large black luggage bag. Guidry is also known for wearing a towel draped over his head.

Edward James Guidry is considered armed and dangerous.

CCSO is asking the public to please be on the lookout for this individual and call 911 if you see anything out of the ordinary.