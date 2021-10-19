Missing endangered 47-year-old Austin man found safe

The Austin Police Department says a missing endangered 47-year-old Austin man has been found safe.

Officials did not say where Elbert Chiu was found and did not release any further details.

If you see Chiu, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

Police had asked for the public's assistance in locating Chiu because there were concerns about his immediate welfare due to health conditions.

According to police, Chiu had last been seen in the 1300 block of Lamar Square Drive in South Austin around 7 a.m. on Monday, October 18.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter