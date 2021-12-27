Search for missing, endangered 70-year-old last seen in North Austin

article

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing endangered man. The 70-year-old was reportedly last seen at his home in North Austin.

Lee is diagnosed with a medical condition that requires the daily use of a breathing machine at home, according to police.

According to police, Leslie Lee Barefield was last seen at his home near the 5400 block of Darlington Lane around 9 am on Sunday, December 26. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans, and a baseball cap. Leslie Lee Barefield has gray/brown hair and weighs around 185 lbs.

Police also shared that he frequents the convenience store at 5029 Manor Road.

Anyone with information on Mr. Lee's whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or contact the Austin Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.

