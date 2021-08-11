Parents of non-verbal five-year-old in Cedar Park have been found
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Police have reunited a non-verbal five-year-old child that was found alone in Cedar Park with his parents. Police don't expect any other updates to be shared at this time.
According to the Cedar Park Police Department, the child was found near West New Hope and Carriage Hills Trail in Cedar Park. He is approximately 5 years old and is non-verbal.
Anyone with information was asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.
