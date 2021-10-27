Search for suspect involved in fatal shooting at Austin Motor Inn

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the suspect involved in a fatal shooting at the Austin Motor Inn this morning.

Felix Rodriguez, 32, is wanted for the murder of James Paul Fulda Jr.

According to police, Austin 9-1-1 received a call that a person had been shot at the Austin Motor Inn located around 2 a.m. this morning. APD officers and ATCEMS responded and found 22-year-old Fulda Jr. in a room with apparent gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving measures, Fulda Jr. succumbed to his injuries and died.

Police spoke to Fulda, Jr.'s father who said a verbal argument broke out between his son and a friend who he identified as Rodriguez. Rodriguez allegedly shot the victim and fled the scene.

A first-degree murder warrant has been issued for Rodriguez.

The bond is set at $500,000.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

