Police investigating suspicious death at North Austin motel off I-35

The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in North Austin.

Police were called out to the Motor Inn off of the I-35 service road near East Braker Lane around 2 a.m. this morning. When officers arrived, they found one man shot inside a motel room. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the suspect ran away from the scene.

No details about the suspect were released but police say they believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

If you have any information about the incident you're asked to contact APD.

