Search for suspect who posed as law enforcement, sexually assaulted a victim

A person was sexually assaulted by a man posing as a law enforcement officer in Williamson County on Tuesday. Detectives with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office say the assault happened around 7 p.m. on FM 972 near County Road 320 outside the Town of Walburg.

Detectives say the man pulled the victim over using "what they believed to be a police vehicle with a flashing light." The man has a deep voice and was wearing dark clothing.

Thursday, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said no additional information was available on the incident, suspect, or vehicle.

"The best advice that they give for someone that's not sure if it’s a police officer is to put on your flashers. Keep the speed limit until you can verify that they're a police officer… You can call 9-1-1 and verify you're being pulled over." explained retired Austin Police Sgt. Wayne Vincent.

Echoing the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Vincent added that anyone suspicious of a traffic stop should also drive to a well-lit crowded area.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter