Search for suspect who punched victim, stole her phone near UT Austin

Police are investigating a strong-arm robbery that happened somewhere in the area of Harris Park and Park Place. A strong-arm robbery is a robbery with the use of physical force instead of a weapon.

According to the University of Texas Police Department (UTPD), the Austin Police Department (APD) notified them about the robbery.

A non-UT-affiliated female was reportedly assaulted after meeting a friend at the PAC around 3:13 a.m. on Friday, December 3. The assault happened at the victim's parked vehicle, but she was unclear of the exact location she had been parked, according to police.

The suspect allegedly came up to the victim and asked to use her phone. She refused, and the suspect proceeded to punch her in the nose. He also pulled down the leggings she was wearing before running off with her phone.

The victim described the suspect as a Hispanic male. He was approximately 6`2" and 250+ pounds with a belly. The suspect is reportedly in his late 40s, he has a buzz cut and is missing his front teeth.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black backpack, and dirty blue jeans.

Both UTPD and APD are actively investigating this incident. If you have any information about this crime call UTPD at 512-471-4441 and select extension 9. You can also call APD at 311 if you have any information about this crime.

