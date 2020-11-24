Search for suspect who robbed Valero gas station in North Austin

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect involved in an aggravated robbery at a Valero gas station this past weekend.

The robbery happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov 22 at the Valero gas station located at 5301 Manor Road. According to police, the suspect entered the store and held the clerks at gunpoint while demanding money.

The suspect fled on foot with cash from the registers.

It is believed the robbery was committed by the same suspect from the November 18 robbery at an East Austin Valero convenience store. Police also believe that he may live in the area.

He was last seen wearing a white and gray jacket, flat-brimmed baseball cap with a gold logo, a long black face covering, gray pants, black gloves, and black Jordans with white soles.

Suspect Description:

Light skinned Hispanic male

6’ tall and thin

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or use the Crime Stoppers app.

All information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. You can also submit tips anonymously through APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, which can be downloaded for free on iPhone and Android.