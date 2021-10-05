Search for suspect who stole wallet at laundry mat in North Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who robbed someone at a local laundry mat.

According to police, the suspect walked into the laundry mat in North Austin and stole the wallet from a victim who was doing his laundry. This happened around 10:13 a.m. at the laundry mat at 1925 Gaston Place Drive on Friday, September 17.

The suspect is only described as a Black male by police officers. Police also shared two different surveillance videos that captured the moment the wallet was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Region I Detectives at 512-974-8519, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

