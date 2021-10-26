Search for suspects involved in stabbing at Mala Vida nightclub

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating the two suspects involved in a stabbing at the Mala Vida nightclub.

According to police, officers responded to the nightclub in the 700 block of East 6th Street for a report of a stabbing around 2 a.m. on Sunday, October 24. On arrival, officers found two stabbing victims. Both victims were transported to a local hospital, with one victim sustaining life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers spoke to multiple witnesses, who stated that a verbal altercation began inside the bar. It then escalated to a physical confrontation. Security for the venue forced the subjects into the alley, according to police.

While in the alley, the physical disturbance continued. At some point during the fight, a knife was produced and the two victims were stabbed.

Description of suspect one:

Hispanic male, mid-20s to early 30s, 5’08" – 5’10", short black hair, muscular build, and a "chin strap" style beard, He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and a black hat with gold embroidery.

Tattoo "M" behind his left ear.

Description of suspect two:

Hispanic male, mid-20s to early 30s, 5’06" – 5’08", black curly hair with a heavy-set build. Tattoo of the letter "M" on his chest. He was last seen wearing a black and white-striped polo shirt and wearing glasses.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

