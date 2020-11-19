Search for two suspects who robbed Chevron in Pflugerville
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - The Pflugerville Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the two suspects involved in a robbery at a Chevron gas station.
According to police, the robbery happened around 5 a.m. on Thursday, November 19 at the Chevron on the corner of FM 685 and Rowe Lane. Security footage captured images of two male suspects in a white Ford Econoline Van.
Anyone with information about these suspects or the vehicle should contact the Criminal Investigation Division Tip Line for the Pflugerville Police Department at 512-990-6731 or cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov.