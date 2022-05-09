Search for men who intentionally hit victim with ATV at Onion Creek Golf Course

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two men who drove an ATV onto a golf course in South Austin and intentionally hit a golfer.

According to police, the incident happened around 1:47 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16.

It is not clear why APD waited until now to share information on this incident.

According to police, two men were driving recklessly on the Onion Creek Golf course in the 11200 Block of Pinehurst Drive while operating an ATV. The men intentionally turned the wheel toward the victim to hit him on hole 4 or 5 of the Onion Creek Golf course, according to witnesses.

The ATV reportedly left the scene west on Pinehurst.

Witnesses described the ATV involved in this incident as a large Black/Blue ATV with black metal racks on the front and rear.

The victim received severe injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to police. The extent of the victim's injuries includes but are not limited to multiple compound fractures to his right leg/ankle, fractured vertebrae in his lower back, a broken hip/pelvic, torn rotator cuff, and a brain concussion.

Advertisement

Detectives ask anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App, or email APD Aggravated Assault Detective Starnes at James.Starnes@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.