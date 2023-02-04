Authorities in Huntsville are looking for two men linked to a shooting at a large house party near Sam Houston State University.

According to police, the party was on 198th St. and Avenue O, where officers were called a little after 12:30 a.m. for a shooting.

Several people were found, and lifesaving efforts were made by responding emergency officials. At least four people were found at the scene and were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

One of the unidentified individuals died from their injuries at the hospital, while the others were said to be in serious condition.

Photos of two men were released by officials, said to be in connection with the shooting. If you have any information, you're asked to call Sgt. Thompson with the Huntsville Police Department at 936-291-5427 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.