Search underway for driver who hit TCSO motorcycle deputy

Officials are searching for a driver who hit a Travis County Sheriff's Office motorcycle deputy and then fled the scene.

The incident happened in the 5700 block of McNeil Road, just north of Parmer Lane, near McNeil High School. The westbound lane of McNeil Drive was closed for most of the morning as investigators collected evidence.

Three deputies from the TCSO Motors unit were conducting traffic enforcement in a school zone on McNeil Drive when at 9:21 a.m., one deputy stepped into an empty lane of travel to stop a vehicle traveling in the other lane.

The deputies say that's when the vehicle swerved and hit him.

The driver who hit the deputy was driving a gray sedan, according to witnesses. Detectives are searching for a silver Lexus ES 350, possibly with Texas license plate MNP-4774. The vehicle may have front-end damage.

It was last seen heading west on McNeil Drive from Parmer Lane.

While the deputy was not on his motorcycle at the time, he was still wearing his helmet. The deputy was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has been released.

Anyone with information should call the TCSO Tip Line at (512) 854-1444.