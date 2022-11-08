Seattle school shooting: 1 student killed at Ingraham High School, suspect in custody

Police say a suspect is in custody and one person is dead after a shooting at a North Seattle school Tuesday morning.

According to the Seattle Mayor's Office, Bruce Harrell and Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz will deliver updates on the incident at around 2:00 p.m. The press conference will be streamed in the player at the top of this article.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Ingraham High School in the 1800 block of North 135th Street at 9:55 am.

When officers arrived, they immediately entered the school and found a person with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, and their condition is unknown.

Seattle Public Schools said that the victim is believed to be a student.

Reunification site for Ingraham High School students and families

The campus was placed on lockdown and police secured the campus.

Before noon, students were released one classroom at a time.

Police have set up a location at Meridian Avenue North and North 135th Street for families to reunite with students.

If a student is 18, they are allowed to leave as long as they check out.

Seattle police said they are working on a transportation plan for students who cannot be picked up at the reunification site.

The school district said that classes will be canceled for Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Ingraham High School. Families and students are advised to check online for updates.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.