Second suspect wanted in In-N-Out restaurant assault

The Brief Austin police are looking for two men accused of an assault at an In-N-Out restaurant. The incident happened on September 27 at around 1:45 a.m. Police say the assault is "believed to have been unprovoked."



The Austin Police Department is looking for help identifying two men who assaulted a person at an In-N-Out restaurant.

The backstory:

APD says the incident happened on Saturday, September 27, at around 1:45 a.m at the In-N-Out located at 2700 Guadalupe Street.

The suspects punched the victim and caused injuries, police say.

APD says the assault is believed to have been unprovoked.

The white male is described as being in his early to late 20s, 5'8" to 6"2" tall, and about 185 to 218 pounds. He was last seen wearing a cowboy hat, what appeared to be a leather vest, shorts and chaps.

The other suspect is described as an Asian male, 18-24 years of age, 5’5" to 5’8" tall, 140 to 150lbs. with short black hair.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.