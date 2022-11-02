A new angle of the moments before the fatal shots that killed Migos rapper, Takeoff, was released.

TMZ obtained video showing a man holding a gun standing close to Takeoff and Quavo.

In the video, you can see a man dressed in black holding a gun close while Quavo is involved in a heated discussion with someone. Takeoff and top-rated boxer, Shakur Stevenson, were both standing near.

You can hear in the video a discussion about basketball, and someone, possibly Quavo, says ‘I don’t get down like that.'

Quavo briefly walks behind the man holding the gun. Then, you can hear the sound of multiple gunshots, and people are seen fleeing from the bullets. At least 10 shots could be heard being fired in the video.

There is no evidence that points to who fired the first shot but you can see the man dressed in black pointing and firing the gun.

FIRST VIDEO RELEASED OF DEADLY TAKEOFF SHOOTING

Houston police have seen the video and are working to identify him. He has been deemed a person of interest at this point.

There's also no word on if the man wearing black was with Quavo and Takeoff.

HPD continues to ask anyone in attendance or with information to come forward.