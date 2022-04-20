Officers shoot, kill intruder who broke into Ambassador’s Residence at Peruvian Embassy

Secret Service officers shot and killed an intruder who they say broke into the Ambassador’s Residence at the Peruvian Embassy Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. after the residents called police for a man who had broken and smashed several windows in the back of the residence.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said officers shot the man - who was holding a metal stake - after first trying to subdue him using tasers. The man died on the scene.

Contee said several family members, including the Ambassador, were inside the home at the time of the break-in.

The two officers involved in the incident were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Contee said it does not appear that the man was known to the family. None of the family members were injured during the incident.

The Embassy of Peru tweeted the following statement:

"The Embassy of Peru regrets to report that today, early in the morning, a person entered the Official Residence without authorization, causing material damage to the property. Said person was shot by the Secret Service. The Ambassador, his family, the Residential staff, and the secret service agents are safe, and the fact is being investigated by the competent authorities."

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.