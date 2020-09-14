Security officer killed while trying to service Dallas credit union ATM

A security officer was shot and killed outside of a credit union just west of Downtown Dallas.

It happened just before 9 a.m. Monday at the Neighborhood Credit Union on North Cockrell Hill Road.

Police said two security officers were servicing an ATM when they were approached by a man with a rifle who demanded money.

Witnesses said the suspect shot one of the security officers and then got away with duffle bags from the armored vehicle. He left in a white sedan that was being driven by a woman, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. The other security officer was not hurt.

“It’s in broad daylight. You know, they didn’t even wait until the cover of darkness and it sounds desperate. It’s a shame that, well any crime that you have to shoot anybody is sad. And so our heart goes out to the family of the security officer. We definitely gonna keep him in our prayers and we ask that you all do the same,” said Sgt. Warren Mitchell with the Dallas Police Department.

Sgt. Mitchell said police are still in the early stages of the investigation, collecting evidence and working on a description of the suspects.

“We are combing through any evidence we can. We will not leave any stone unturned. So just rest assured that we are looking for all the surveillance videos we can. We’re trying to collect all the evidence we can and we’re definitely trying to talk to all the witnesses we can talk to,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD.