Texas home to the first dual-branded Applebee's | IHOP restaurant in the country

article

The Brief Seguin, Texas is now home to the first dual-branded Applebee’s | IHOP restaurant in the U.S. The menus for the two restaurants can be mix-and-match, and ordered at any time of the day. The company is slated to break ground and open 14 more dual-branded locations in the U.S. through 2026.



Seguin, Texas is now home to the first dual-branded Applebee’s | IHOP restaurant in the U.S. The new restaurant opened to the public on Feb. 18, 2025.

It is located at 2777 N Hwy 123 Byp, just outside of San Antonio.

The Experience

According to Dine Brands Global, Inc., the parent company of Applebees and IHOP, when guests enter the Seguin restaurant, they will be able to choose between two distinct dining areas.

Company officials say this will ensure diners can "savor IHOP's world-famous breakfast offerings and Applebee's diverse menu of casual dining favorites and alcoholic beverages, all in one visit."

There is a shared common area that will include a host stand and bathrooms. The kitchen is also shared.

The menus for the two restaurants can be mix-and-match, and ordered at any time of the day. You will be able to order specialty cocktails and pancakes.

This restaurant also introduces new, exclusive menu items, like the Buffalo Chicken Omelette and Ultimate Breakfast Burger, available only at U.S. dual-branded locations.

The first dual-branded Applebee's | IHOP restaurant in the country has opened in Seguin, Texas.

What they're saying:

"For decades, Applebee's and IHOP have been places where friends gather, families celebrate, and careers begin. Now, with our dual-branded restaurant, we are combining the strengths of both brands to create a unique and innovative dining experience that offers choice, variety, and value to guests," said Dine Brands chief executive officer John Peyton. "Our international success with this concept has shown that our brand menus complement each other, providing something for everyone, from early mornings to late nights. We are excited to bring this new dining option to Seguin and look forward to expanding it to more communities across the country."

"We’re thrilled to welcome guests and serve the community of Seguin with all the IHOP items they know and love, while also introducing them to Applebee’s selection of lunch and dinner favorites," said Ramzi Hakim, president of Ramzi Hakim Group. "As owners of both IHOP and Applebee’s restaurants, we are no strangers to these iconic brands and are honored to open the first U.S. dual-branded location in this great community."

What's next:

Dine Brands currently franchises 13 international dual-branded locations across Canada, Mexico, Honduras, and the Middle East, as of September 30, 2024. The system is slated to break ground and open 14 more dual-branded locations in the United States through 2026 by transforming existing single-branded restaurants and building new locations from the ground up.