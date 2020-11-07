Seguin man arrested for stabbing man over child custody exchange

A Seguin man was arrested after San Marcos police say he stabbed the boyfriend of the mother of his child over a child custody exchange.

21-year-old Jonathan Sonny Luna has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a controlled substance.

According to police, the incident began over a child custody exchange between Luna, his child’s mother, and the stabbing victim, her new boyfriend. The tampering charge stems from Luna’s admission that he stabbed the victim with a set of keys. However, a Ring camera clearly shows a knife as the weapon which police say he is believed to have destroyed or concealed in his immediate flight from the crime scene.

On Nov. 4 just after 4 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Linden Lane following the report of a stabbing. The caller reported that the offender left the scene in a vehicle moving towards Hwy 123.

As additional officers arrived, a witness, who had seen the altercation and followed the offender, drove up and reported that the vehicle was now on Tallow Trail, says SMPD. As officers converged on Tallow Trail, the offender fled through a field on the backside of the neighborhood.

Although students had already left for the day and there was not imminent danger, an officer was assigned to guard a nearby elementary school since there was not a School Resource Officer and there were individuals still on campus, says SMPD.

Shortly thereafter, officers at the scene received reports that the offender was now communicating with his grandmother via phone. Officers spoke with him on the phone and he eventually emerged from the field and was taken into custody without incident, says SMPD.

The 20-year-old victim received incapacitating injuries and was transported to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-San Marcos by a family member. The status of his condition is unknown at this time, says SMPD.

Luna remains in the Hays County Jail with $112,000 bond for the three offenses.

