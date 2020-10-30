Woman arrested for human trafficking in San Marcos

A woman has been arrested for human trafficking after Hays County Sheriff's deputies investigated a complaint into a San Marcos spa.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office says that it has been investigating a complaint about the Riverbend Spa on Old Ranch Road 12 in San Marcos. Deputies learned several workers were living there and performing sexual acts for money.

On October 29, an HCSO special investigative unit along with the Anti-Trafficking Unit from the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration and Austin refugee advocates executed a search warrant at the spa. The trafficked persons found at the spa were paired with the refugee advocates for assistance.

41-year-old Selina Sun was taken into custody late Thursday night and is currently in the Hays County jail on charges of second-degree felony trafficking of persons. (Hays County Sheriff's Office)

A subsequent arrest warrant was issued for the accused trafficker, 41-year-old Selina Sun and a search warrant was issued for her Austin residence. Sun was taken into custody Thursday night and is currently in the Hays County jail on charges of second-degree felony trafficking of persons. A bond has not yet been set.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Hays County Sheriff's Office at 512-393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466 or you can submit your information on-line to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the new Hays County Sheriff's Office App.

