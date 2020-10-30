Cedar Park man arrested for aggravated assault in San Marcos

A Cedar Park man was arrested after an aggravated assault incident in downtown San Marcos Tuesday night.

22-year-old Mekhi Arthur Burgess was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a controlled substance.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Mekhi Burgess (San Marcos Police Department)

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Just before midnight, San Marcos police were dispatched to Mayloo's on N. LBJ Drive for a verbal disturbance. Callers reported that four men were kicked out of the bar due to their level of intoxication, and one became upset and brandished a gun at the door staff. The group then left the area but returned soon after.

When officers arrived, they located three of the suspects who made furtive movements to their pockets and waistbands which resulted in them being held at gunpoint. While officers were giving Burgess commands to put his hands up, he removed the gun from his waistband in an attempt to dump it on the ground, says SMPD. The three individuals were taken into custody.

Advertisement

RELATED: Suspects arrested for stealing catalytic converters in San Marcos area

Burgess was in a group with 21-year-old Clayton Edward Grumbles of San Marcos who was arrested for Public Intoxication. A third man was released at the scene as it was determined that he had nothing to do with the disturbance.

Clayton Grumbles (San Marcos Police Department)

Officers determined that Burgess was the man that brandished the firearm at the door staff, says San Marcos police. The fourth member of their group was not located.

RELATED: Woman arrested for human trafficking in San Marcos

At the scene, officers located a handgun and a small bag containing pills, which Burgess attempted to dump under a car, according to San Marcos police. Burgess is currently being held in the Hays County Jail with a bond of $29,000 for the three offenses. Grumbles was released without bail.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SAN MARCOS NEWS