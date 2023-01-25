Texas Rep. discusses concerns about Senate Bill 147

State Representative Gene Wu held a conference to discuss their concerns about Senate Bill 147.

If passed, according to the bill language, it would ban companies and citizens from North Korea, Iran, Russia and China from buying property in Texas.

"This is not just a Chinese problem this is not just a Russian problem or Iranian problem or North Korean problem this is a problem for every community that has been targeted," says State Representative Gene Wu.

"Senate Bill 147 is unconstitutional and un-American, and it's bad for business I hope my colleagues will see the consequences on this bill and work with us to ensure that every single Texan has the opportunity to live their American dream," says civil rights activist.

FOX 7 previously reached out to Senator Kolkhorst on Senate Bill 147 and her office sent a statement saying this bill addresses a national security issue. Senator Kolkhorst says the bill does not prohibit foreign business investment in Texas because companies may still do business by leasing land and buildings.

Senate Bill 147 builds on Senate Bill 2116 which passed the Texas legislature in 2021.

Senator Kolkhorst also said the bill will not impact U.S citizens or permanent residents.

"Senate Bill 147 compromises the American dream what starts in Texas changes the world where our legislature goes the entire country follows," says civil right activist.

Governor Greg Abbott, who previously tweeted he will sign SB 147, responded to immigrant concerns regarding a road service agreement between TxDOT and the U.S. military.

"There are people who immigrate lawfully to the United States of America from China, and it will not impact them at all," says Texas state governor Greg Abbott.