Several Central Texas counties eligible for SNAP hot foods benefits after flooding

The Brief Several Central Texas counties are now eligible for SNAP hot foods benefits This comes after devastating flooding during the July 4th weekend Hot foods include rotisserie chicken, grocery store deli items, and other foods that are hot when you buy them



Several Central Texas counties that were impacted by devastating flooding during the July 4th weekend are now eligible for SNAP hot foods benefits.

The following counties have been approved for SNAP hot foods benefits: Bastrop, Bell, Blanco, Brown, Burnet, Caldwell, Coke, Concho, Hays, Irion, Lampasas, Lee, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Milam, Mills, Reagan, Runnels, San Saba, Schleicher, Sterling, Tom Green, Travis and Williamson.

Bandera, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, and Real counties have already been approved.

With the benefits, recipients can buy hot foods with their Lone Star Cards through August 14. Hot foods include rotisserie chicken, grocery store deli items, and other foods that are hot when you buy them.

If you are already a SNAP recipient, you do not need to do anything to receive this additional benefit.

What they're saying:

"As communities across the state begin to recover and rebuild from flood damage, Texas is working tirelessly to ensure that impacted Texans can feed their families," said Governor Abbott. "Texas remains unrelenting in our support of those impacted by these tragic floods, and we will continue to provide all available resources to help them rebuild and recover. Together, we are Texas strong."

"By adding these additional counties, we’re making sure that those affected by the storms and flooding will have access to hot, nutritious foods to take care of their families and themselves," said HHSC Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Molly Regan. "This will help alleviate some of the stress as Texas focuses on recovering from the floods."