Firefighters respond to several fires in La Grange over the weekend

Firefighters and other first responders responded to several fires over the past weekend, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office. At least one child was killed in one of the fires.

Around noon on Thursday, March 10, the Schulenburg Fire Department responded to a grass fire on eastbound I-10, at the 677 MM. The fire was extinguished, according to the sheriff's office.

Around 8:10 p.m. that night, the LaGrange Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on Bending Road, near Svoboda Lane. The metal structure was reportedly engulfed when first responders arrived.

The Ellinger, Fayetteville, and Muldoon Fire Departments were called to assist with the structure fire. The fire was eventually contained and extinguished. The cause is still undetermined.

Just after midnight on Saturday, a 911 call reported another structure fire on north US Highway 77, near Racetrack Rd. It was reported the structure was engulfed.

The LaGrange Fire Department responded to the scene along with the Winchester Fire Department. Occupants escaped the fire except for a child who was found dead, according to the sheriff's office.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, a grass fire was reported on a property off eastbound Highway 71, near Kitchen Lane. The Ellinger Fire Department responded to the scene along with the Fayetteville Fire Department.

About 10 acres, a barn, and 25 Round Bales were destroyed by the fire.

The cause of the fire is believed to be from a chain saw being used to clear brush.

Around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, a grass fire was reported on Highway 95, near Starry Road. The Flatonia Fire Department responded to the location and the fire was extinguished.

