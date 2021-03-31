Several homes destroyed after massive fire breaks out at a Compton pallet yard

A massive fire at a pallet yard destroyed several homes in Compton Wednesday evening.

Firefighters responded to a call in the 1200 block of North Rose Avenue around 5 p.m.

Sheriff's deputies have evacuated homes near Rosecrans Avenue and Alameda Street.

Fire crews from Compton, Santa Fe Springs, Downey and Los Angeles County were among those responding to the five-alarm fire.

Advertisement

Officials did not specify what caused the fire to break out. The fire destroyed three homes and damaged a fourth, Los Angeles County Fire said.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

Wednesday's massive blaze comes just weeks after a fire broke out at a different industrial site in Compton. No injuries were reported in the Feb. 2021 fire.

RECOMMENDED: Massive fire burns in industrial area of Compton

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.