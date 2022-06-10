Three RVs catch fire east of Webberville

article

Several RVs are on fire east of Webberville in eastern Travis County.

Travis County ESD 12 says there were initial reports of a single RV, used for storage, that caught on fire in the 900 block of Webberwood Way off FM 969.

The fire then spread to two adjacent RVs, and all three are a total loss, says ESD 12. Investigators have determined the cause of the fire to be electrical, and the source was a rooftop AC unit.

Three occupants in the second RV were able to evacuate, and ESD 12 says no injuries were reported.

Water supply was an issue due to the lack of hydrants in the area as well as the length of the unkept winding dirt driveway, says ESD 12.