Severe weather causes flooding, damage in Fayette County

Residents in Fayette County are dealing with damage left behind after severe storms swept through the area and there's a potential for more flooding as rain is continued to fall the rest of the week.

In La Grange on Baumbach Road near Rocky Creek, water washed out parts of the road and in one spot the damage left the road with a six-foot drop-off.

The railroad tracks at Madison and Lafayette got washed out due to flooding. There was also damage to the streets in the area which were closed overnight. The Railroad Commission was on scene last night to inspect the damage and crews worked on repairs this morning.

Officials say the Colorado River in La Grange rose by more than 10 feet overnight to nearly 16 feet at around 1 a.m. this morning.

West of La Grange, a tornado touched down about seven miles north of Flatonia at just before 7 p.m.

Flatonia is also dealing with major flooding over the past 12 to 18 hours. Cars dealt with several inches of water in spots along I-10 and the service road along I-10 was totally submerged.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says it responded to several swift water rescues including one along FM 1295 at Highway 90 in Praha.

As more rain is expected, flooding of rivers and creeks is a concern, and, given those threats, Gov. Greg Abbott has activated a number of resources. The state has boat squads, helicopter teams as well as forest service crews ready to go in case rescues need to be made, but officials are urging everyone to be prepared for potentially dangerous conditions.

Officials say it can only take an inch or two of rain to trigger flash flooding. Low-lying roads are of particular concern and officials say just a few inches of rain can sweep away a person, and less than a foot of water can sweep away a whole car.

There are some things you can do to make sure you are prepared for potential flooding:

Know the flood risk in your area. You can learn more about this by checking out FEMA’s flooding map online

Have an emergency supply kit with essentials, especially if you're in a flood prone area.

Move valuables to higher ground or put them in waterproof containers.

If your property tends to flood, consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be cautious of water on roadways. Never try to cross an area that’s flooded or barricaded: "turn around, don’t drown".

