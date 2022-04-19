SH-130 reopens at exit 419 in Williamson County after crash
article
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Officials say SH-130 in Williamson County has reopened following a major crash involving a commercial truck.
SH-130 had been closed at Chandler Road/University Boulevard exit 419 for several hours.
Drivers were asked to consider alternate routes and all southbound traffic had been diverted to Limmer Loop.
Image 1 of 3
▼
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Advertisement