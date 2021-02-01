SH 71 shut down after deadly crash catches Amazon truck on fire

At least one person has died following a rear-end crash on SH 71 near Montopolis Drive Monday morning.

The Austin Police Department has shut down all westbound lanes of SH 71 as they investigate the crash.

FOX 7 Austin's Jane Lonsdale reports that a car slammed into an Amazon truck and caught fire, which then spread to the semi.

One patient was pronounced dead at the scene just after 2 a.m., according to ATCEMS.

All westbound traffic on SH 71 has been diverted to Riverside Drive and drivers should expect delays in the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.