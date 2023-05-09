Possible armed subject prompts shelter-in-place at ACC Northridge Campus
AUSTIN, Texas - ACC Northridge Campus (NRG) is under a shelter-in-place order after reports of an armed subject near campus.
The alert went out at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday.
According to ACC, all campus doors will remain closed and locked until further notice.
ACC says this is a precautionary measure and no other campuses are impacted.
ACC Northridge Campus is located at 11928 Stonehollow Dr.
People are asked to avoid the area, if possible.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.