Possible armed subject prompts shelter-in-place at ACC Northridge Campus

ACC Northridge Campus (NRG) is under a shelter-in-place order after reports of an armed subject near campus.

The alert went out at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday.

According to ACC, all campus doors will remain closed and locked until further notice.

ACC says this is a precautionary measure and no other campuses are impacted.

ACC Northridge Campus is located at 11928 Stonehollow Dr.

People are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.