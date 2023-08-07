Sherwin Williams plant explosion rattles homes in Garland, 1 person injured

Crews worked to put out flames at the Sherwin Williams paint plant in Garland, east of Dallas. There were multiple explosions there overnight.

The facility on Shiloh Road caught fire just after 1 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters don’t know yet what sparked it but said the flames caused several explosions that rocked nearby homes and businesses, including the Garland police headquarters.

"It felt pretty hard. Like the whole house shook. I thought somebody was trying to break in or something. I didn't realize it was something else until somebody else told me," said Giovanny Gamboa, who felt the explosions from miles away. "I felt the shake. I came and investigated myself. I didn't expect it to be something this far away."

Dave Casper was at work next door at Aston Global and said he felt particles from the ceiling falling around him.

"All we saw was this big explosion, this big fireball. I mean, the whole plant at Sherwin Williams was engulfed in flames," he said.

Casper said his main goal was to get his co-worker and himself out of their building safely.

"I went right into reactive mode. Whenever you hear a blast or a disaster like that you just, your adrenaline kicks in, and you just take what you believe is the right thing to do every time," he said. "We’re probably 150 feet away from where the blast took place, so we’re not that far. The building is only about 50 feet on the other side of the fence from our location. So, there’s not much room between us."

Officials said one Sherwin Williams worker was treated at the scene and then later taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

There were no evacuations but people who live in the area were asked to stay indoors because of the burning chemicals.

Jim Norris, who lives nearby, said he and his wife will be wearing masks as a precaution.

"Her being on dialysis being diabetic, chemical fumes are definitely not something you want them to smell or anyone to smell," he said. "Very lucky. With chemical plants, you never know. They could do massive harm. These explosions were unreal."

The health department will determine if there are any air quality concerns.