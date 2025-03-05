Shingles torn from roofs in Jarrell after strong winds

The Brief Shingles were torn from homes in Jarrell after strong winds on March 4 Homeowners spent the day picking up debris



Tuesday’s windstorm left a mess for some residents in Jarrell.

Homeowners spent the day picking up debris littered across yards.

Local perspective:

Minus the occasional roofers hammering away, residents at The Villages at Schwertner Ranch in Jarrell are grateful for the quiet after Tuesday’s storm.

"This is probably one of the worst windstorms we’ve seen in Jarrell, I want to say, in the last three years," said Sean Ottey, a roofer at Division One Roofing "Roofs have literally blown off."

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service tracked winds of up to 52 miles per hour in Williamson County. Residents said the wind was startling.

"It was insane," said Andrew Sherman, a resident. "We were sitting inside and just heard the and just heard the whizzing of the wind going by and then started hearing crackle, crackle, crackle. Power was going on and out, and looked outside, and it was just like the sky was changing colors."

"It was pretty nerve-wracking," said Eliza Fierro, another resident. "I could hear obviously the wind howling through, and I started hearing some flapping up on the roof. It sounded like footsteps at first."

Roofs in this neighborhood sustained the worst of the damage. Sheets of shingles scattered nearly every yard.

"I probably had a good 20-25 pieces of just people's shingles on their roofs just scattered around my backyard," said Sherman.

"I am concerned that our roofs are not even four years old, and we have to create claims, insurance claims," said Fierro.

There’s still a lot to pick up, so neighbors are grateful for the helping hands out and about Wednesday.

"Seeing the neighbors kinda come out for each other and console each other, you know, that’s why I wanted to live here," said Sherman.

Division 1 Roofing suggests homeowners call a roofing company if there are shingles near their homes or if they start noticing water damage.