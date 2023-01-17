Expand / Collapse search

Shoal Creek Saloon fire in Downtown Austin ruled arson, AFD says

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:39AM
Downtown
FOX 7 Austin

Austin firefighters knock down fire at Shoal Creek Saloon

Firefighters worked hard to put out a large deck fire before it could spread inside the building. Video Courtesy: D. McKeon/Austin Fire Department

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says a fire at the Shoal Creek Saloon in Downtown Austin this morning was arson.

Fire investigators are still on scene assessing and conducting interviews.

AFD says a large fire broke out on the deck of the building near 9th Street and Lamar Blvd.

Firefighters worked hard to put it out before it could enter the building so the business could still open today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.