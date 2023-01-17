Shoal Creek Saloon fire in Downtown Austin ruled arson, AFD says

The Austin Fire Department says a fire at the Shoal Creek Saloon in Downtown Austin this morning was arson.

Fire investigators are still on scene assessing and conducting interviews.

AFD says a large fire broke out on the deck of the building near 9th Street and Lamar Blvd.

Firefighters worked hard to put it out before it could enter the building so the business could still open today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.