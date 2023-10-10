Shooting in downtown Austin witnessed by DPS; suspect arrested

Austin police say the Texas Department of Public Safety witnessed a shooting in downtown Austin early Monday (10/9) morning.

The shooting happened near the intersection of 7th Street and I-35 around 1:24 a.m.

APD says it later got a report of two people who arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and they say their investigation revealed they were connected to the shooting.

A suspect has been arrested.

The investigation into the incident continues.