Shooting in downtown Austin witnessed by DPS; suspect arrested
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say the Texas Department of Public Safety witnessed a shooting in downtown Austin early Monday (10/9) morning.
The shooting happened near the intersection of 7th Street and I-35 around 1:24 a.m.
APD says it later got a report of two people who arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and they say their investigation revealed they were connected to the shooting.
A suspect has been arrested.
The investigation into the incident continues.