Shooting in downtown Austin leaves 1 person dead; police search for suspect

A man is dead after a shooting in downtown Austin over the weekend and police are looking for the suspect.

Police said on October 30 at around 4:55 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on East 7th Street between Sabine and Red River.

Officials say an Austin Police Department officer who was on patrol in the area heard the shots and rushed to the scene.

The officer arrived to investigate and found a man that was suffering obvious trauma to his upper torso.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

There have been no arrested and there is no description of the suspect.

Police believe this is an isolated incident.

If you have any information, contact Austin police.