Shooting in downtown Austin leaves 2 people injured
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting in downtown Austin that left two people injured. Police say they received calls about the incident on 7th Street near Red River Street shortly after 3:15 a.m.
Officials have not released exact details about the shooting but did say that two people were hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital.
Police are looking for a possible shooter but no description of the suspect has been released.
