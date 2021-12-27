Shooting in downtown Austin leaves 2 people injured

The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting in downtown Austin that left two people injured. Police say they received calls about the incident on 7th Street near Red River Street shortly after 3:15 a.m.

Officials have not released exact details about the shooting but did say that two people were hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital.

Police are looking for a possible shooter but no description of the suspect has been released.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter