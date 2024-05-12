Visiting teams get into dispute, gun allegedly fired at Manor football stadium: police

Law enforcement is investigating after a dispute at a Manor ISD stadium resulted in reported gunfire this weekend.

The Manor Police Department says it is helping the Manor ISD Police Department in investigating multiple assaults and a reported discharge of a firearm at the Manor New Tech football stadium.

Two adult teams from Round Rock and Killeen were using the facilities and got into a fight during the last moments of the game, Manor police say.

(Manor Police Department)

Minor injuries were treated on scene and no one was transported by EMS, police say.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with any information on this incident is advised to contact Manor ISD police at daniel.sanchez@manorisd.net or Manor police at police@manortx.gov.