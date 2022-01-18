Shooting on Riverside Drive in South Austin leaves one person dead

The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in South Austin. The shooting happened at an apartment complex on East Riverside Drive near Pleasant Valley Road. Police got a call about the incident at around 4:30 a.m.

Officials say when officers arrived they found the victim with gunshot wounds. First responders administered CPR but were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details about the incident or any suspects have been released at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

