Woman dead, man hospitalized after shooting in Pflugerville

A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in Pflugerville early Sunday morning, according to the Travis County Sheriffs' Office (TSCO).

At 12:08 a.m. on Sunday, April 16, deputies with TSCO responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 19400 block of Wearyall Hill Lane.

Arriving on scene, deputies discovered the body of a woman in her 40s, dead with a gunshot wound.

Deputies also discovered a male in his 40s, in critical condition, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital.

TSCO says the investigation is active, and evidence indicates this was an isolated incident with no danger to the public.