3 separate shootings in Austin within hours of each other, police investigate

The Austin Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that happened within hours of each other.

The first shooting happened at around 3 a.m. in downtown Austin. One woman was injured.

A man is hospitalized after the second shooting that happened at around 4:30 a.m. at a gas station right off I-35 near 38th Street.

The third shooting happened in North Austin at around 5:30 a.m. on West Powell Lane near Georgian Drive. Police say a man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not release any information about suspects in any of the shootings.

There's also no indication from officials that the shootings are in any way related to each other.