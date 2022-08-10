Man killed from 'blunt force trauma' in North Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a homicide in North Austin that was originally believed to be an auto-pedestrian crash.

Police said around 1:05 p.m. on August 11, officers were called to an incident in the 1200 block of Kramer Lane.

Initially, Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident was a vehicle-pedestrian crash because a vehicle had sped off.

Officers found a man with blunt force trauma to the head. The man later died from his injuries.

Officials believe the suspect was in the vehicle that sped away. No description of the suspect was given.

Detectives were on the scene speaking to witnesses.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.

If anyone has any information, please call APD.