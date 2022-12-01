Shop and support women-owned businesses at Austin's Holiday Mini Market

Get your holiday shopping done and support small, women, and mother-owned businesses at Austin's Holiday Mini Market.

The event is going on Sunday, December 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Distribution Hall on East 4th.

There will be more than 60 vendors there with clothing and accessories for women and children, beauty items, home goods, and more.

Spritz and Ranch Rider will be providing complimentary drinks while food can be purchased from Thai Fresh and Gati. Crowd Coffee Co. will also have coffee available for purchase.

woom Bikes, Sunday Riley, and Earlybird CBD will have brand activations as well.

The event is free and open the public and the first 40 guests will get free gift bags.

Get your tickets here.

Garage parking is available across the street and there is free street parking nearby.