Victoria College shots fired: 1 person shot, injured; classes canceled Tuesday

A shelter-in-place has been issued for those on campus at Victoria College in response to a shooting, police say.

According to Victoria Police, officers responded to the campus after reports of shots fired at the Continuing Education Center Building around 7 p.m.

Authorities say one person, a 30-year-old male, was found shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All Victoria College and University of Houston-Victoria buildings were placed on lockdown out of precaution, police report.

The suspected shooter is believed to have left the area before police arrived. Victoria police officers continue to search for the suspect.

VPD officers are releasing students and employees building by building and escorting them to their vehicles. Individuals on campus are urged to stay indoors until authorities escort them out, officials say.

Victoria College says all classes and offices will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 14 out of respect for the stress individuals may be facing.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.