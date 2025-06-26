Should Austin residents pay for a parks maintenance fee?

The Brief Council Member Paige Ellis (District 8) is proposing a parks maintenance fee The fee is to help with parks funding ahead of city budget talks Some Austinites weighed in on the proposal fee



Could a parks maintenance fee be added to your utility bill?

Council Member Paige Ellis (District 8) is proposing the fee to help with parks funding ahead of city budget talks.

What is a parks maintenance fee?

The backstory:

Last year, Council passed a resolution to look at more funding sources. The Austin Parks Foundation says there's been a budget strain.

ParkScore, a national comparison of parks across the U.S., found Austin dropped 10 spots to number 55.

Ellis says the fee would help with rising demand from new facilities coming online, help with old infrastructure, and new land acquisitions.

"People get so excited when the city buys park land, but then we get questions about what's it going to turn into? Will it be a playground? Will it be hiking trails? And what about wildfire risk?" she said.

Ellis says the fee has to supplement, not replace, existing parks funding. Plus, Austinites enrolled in city-sponsored financial assistance programs should be exempt.

"The important thing to me is that we make sure, as folks look at their own family budgets month to month, that we're not adversely impacting people that will have to pay this bill," she said.

Austinites weighed in on the fee proposal.

"I think we already have enough random fees on my utility bills. I think we already pay taxes to support the park, they already charge you to pay to park and the park, I'm pretty much not in favor of it," Nancy Rushefsky said.

"Park maintenance is important, so I'm not totally against things like that. I'm okay with being taxed or having things added on if it really does result in like not just cleaning up ACL," Kaci Beeler said.

"I'm okay with a nominal fee. I'm also curious as to the level of specificity that's going to be shared with the Austin community," Christina Ibarra said.

On your utility bill, you already pay certain fees. Ellis explains the difference.

"The Clean Community Fee and the Drainage Utility Fee are both about litter abatement in some regards," she said. "This parks maintenance fee would be more like lawnmowers, playscapes, swing sets, hiking trails, things of that nature."

While the proposed fee is still in the works, how much would Austinites be okay with?

"Like $3-$5," Beeler said.

"No more than $5 a month, because if everyone in the City of Austin is being charged that, that is, in my regular Joe's eyes, a lot of money, that yes can provide a lot of positive impact possibly to Austin parks, and more than that would make me raise my eyebrows for sure," Ibarra said.

The proposal will go through many meetings before being decided on.

"There is a lot of competition right now for the general fund and our sales tax. 60 to 70% of our budget is for public safety. So we have a number of other departments that are competing for limited dollars. But we know that parkland and park maintenance is something that our community cares deeply about," Ellis said.

On the City Council message board, Council Members Vanessa Fuentes and Ryan Alter say they support investing in parks, and they want to find sustainable ways to fund them.